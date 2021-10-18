Mint Hill Commons roads added to town network

This map shows the roads within Mint Hill Commons added to the town's maintenance network. Photo courtesy of Town of Mint Hill

 Justin Vick

MINT HILL – The Town of Mint Hill has accepted two more roads to its maintenance network from the Mint Hill Commons subdivision.

They are Brighton Park Drive (Steamboat Drive to Granby Hill Road) and Granby Hill Road (Brighton Park Drive to Steam Boat Drive).

This 0.3-mile stretch was recently completed and most of the roads within the subdivision have already been added to the network, according to a town memo from Public Works Director Steve Frey.

