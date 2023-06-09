Mint Hill adds Cheval roads, partners with NCDOT on sidewalk

MINT HILL – Town commissioners agreed June 8 to accept four streets from the Cheval subdivision into the town’s road maintenance network.
The town will reduce the speed limit of these roads to 25 mph.
“Some of the streets and drainage infrastructure within the Cheval subdivision have been completed and the developer has petitioned the town to accept it into our maintenance network,” Public Works Director Steve Frey wrote in a June 8 memo. “Staff has inspected the requested areas and found them to be satisfactorily complete.”
These roads include:
• Joli Cheval Lane from Thompson Road to Bain Farm Road (0.90 miles).
▪ Oxer Road (0.16 miles).
▪ Bascale Lane (0.08 miles).
▪ Heath Glen Drive from Joli Cheval Lane to the Heathfield subdivision (0.08 miles).
Most of these roads are partial. Frey said the developer will seek to add more roadway to the network at a later time.
Town partners with NCDOT on sidewalks
Mint Hill will contract with the N.C. Department of Transportation on a sidewalk project along 17,000 feet of Lawyers Road, Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road and Wilson Grove Road.
The town obtained grant funding from the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization for the project (EB-6051) in 2020 but the work was stalled at the state level, according to Public Works Director Steve Frey.
“After being released to move forward in 2022, staff has been working to select a private consultant firm to begin design work in accordance with NCDOT specifications,” Frey wrote in a June 8 memo.”While negotiating the scope of work and fees with a consultant, staff discovered a problem with lack of guidance available to smaller non-highway projects like EB-6051. This resulted in very high estimated consultant costs.”
Frey said NCDOT offered to design and manage the project as part of a new pilot program that could make non-highway projects more streamlined and cost-effective. The project is estimated to cost $3 million, which will be split by federal funding and a local mach.
