Mint Hill abandons right of way

MINT HILL – The Town of Mint Hill has decided to abandon an unbuilt right of way at Margaret Circle that Mayor Brad Simmons said makes no sense.
The town advertised the intent to abandon the right of way for four consecutive weeks and notified neighbors by mail, according to Planning Director John Hoard. Town commissioners held a public hearing March 9 in which no one spoke for or against the issue.
Hoard explained that the right of way returns to the property owners. Staff is unsure when the town claimed the right of way, saying it may have been in place since the 1960s.
“It makes absolutely no sense,” Simmons said.
