MINT HILL – Amy Mims will be returning to Independence High School to serve as principal.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh announced the move during the Aug. 9 school board meeting.
Mims worked at Independence from 2012 to 2017 as dean of students and as assistant principal.
The National Association of Secondary School Principals recognized Mims as a 2017 State Assistant Principal of the Year for her efforts in improving student performance at Independence.
CMS promoted her that year to the role of principal at Francis Bradley Middle School in Huntersville.
Prior to working at Independence, Mims served as a principal intern (2008-2009) and academic facilitator (2009-2012) at Mint Hill Middle School. She was a science teacher before becoming an administrator.
Mims replaces David Legrand, who had led Independence since 2016.
