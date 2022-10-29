MATTHEWS – Matt Simpkins, Thomas Bogan and Travis Masters have worked since 2017 to achieve their dream of opening a distillery in their hometown. They recently opened Oaklore Distilling Co. at the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway.
“We wanted to bring creativity, a relational experience and community to distliing here in Matthews,” Simpkins said. “We’re Matthews guys, so it was important to be here.”
The Microdistillery offers locally produced spirits, including a four-grain straight bourbon whiskey, a North Carolina rye whiskey, and an original vodka, rum and gin. Oaklore also serves pre-made cocktails, slushies and a small selection of beer, wine, and snacks.
Oaklore holds roughly 50 patrons, with additional seating outdoors. In addition to its spirits and custom souvenir glasses, guests can buy Oaklore and locally branded merchandise like shirts and hats.
Oaklore also features two distinct membership options, which includes free swag at signup, an ongoing merchandise discount, plus invites to tasting events and special releases.
“Our membership clubs were really designed to increase community engagement,” Bogan said. “We want to know our customers by name, share a drink and give them a sense of belonging. It also helps give our whiskey enthusiasts a heads up on special releases.”
Beyond using local ingredients for their spirits and local vendors for their merchandise, Oaklore also serves its community through its Angel Barrel Program. The Oaklore leadership team selects local non-profits to bottle a single-barrel whiskey alongside the owners, with profits going to their cause.
“We’ll experiment with new flavor profiles in our Angel Barrel Program, but also through ongoing special releases,” Thomas said. “We want to be a community gathering place that puts out really special spirits.”
Oaklore is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Because state law allows distilleries to sell liquor on Sundays, leadership hopes Oaklore will become a destination during football season.
“I think what makes Oaklore so unique is that we’re not just a tasting room, we’re a place to find a sense of community,” Simpkins said. “We’ve had so much excitement from the area about our opening date, so we’re just happy to finally let our neighbors enjoy everything we’ve been working on!”
On the web: www.oakloredistilling.com.
