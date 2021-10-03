CHARLOTTE – Metro Diner is treating guests all October during National Pumpkin Month with new dishes infused with the season’s favorite ingredient.
Starting Oct. 4, bite, sip and savor on the following delights:
• Pumpkin Waffle: A Belgian waffle infused with pumpkin, topped with cream cheese icing, candied pecans and cinnamon butter.
• Pumpkin Pancake: Two pancakes infused with pumpkin, topped with cream cheese icing, candied pecans and cinnamon butter.
• Homemade Pumpkin Bread Pudding: Homemade warm pumpkin bread pudding, topped with cream cheese icing and candied pecans.
• Pumpkin Coffee: Unlimited pumpkin-flavored coffee.
Visit https://metrodiner.com/locations/ for details.
