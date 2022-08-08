TAMPA, Fla. – Metro Diner is celebrating the fifth anniversary of National Chicken & Waffle Day on Aug. 8 with a discount.
All locations that day will offer the popular dish for dine-in at just $10.99, which is discounted from its regular price of $15.99.
Metro Diner is also hosting a social contest where one lucky fan has the chance to win free Fried Chicken & Waffles for one year.
The Fried Chicken & Waffle is the No. 1 dish served at Metro Diner. Since the holiday’s inception in 2018, the diner has served over 2.2 million orders. Metro Diners says this equates to more than 8.8 million pieces of fried chicken.
The dish comes with half a fried chicken nestled next to a fluffy Belgian waffle topped with powdered sugar and strawberry butter, served with the diner’s signature sweet and spicy sauce. Metro Diner starts preparing the chicken 48 hours before serving. It’s brined for 24 hours and then marinated for an additional 24 hours.
“Our guests have helped make Fried Chicken & Waffles a smashing success for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” Metro Diner Co-Chairman Hugh Connerty said. “We’re excited to have even more to celebrate this year as we mark 30 years of serving diners the comfort foods they love to return to again and again.”
On the web: www.metrodiner.com.
