CHARLOTTE – Charlotte and regional partners will host community meetings, beginning July 12, to engage with the community on the station area planning process for the LYNX Silver Line.
The project aims to plan for transit-oriented development along the proposed light rail corridor.
Meetings will occur outdoors from 5:30 to 7 p.m., except in the event of dangerous weather at the following dates and venues:
July 12: Belmont Point Church, 6700 Wilkinson Blvd., Belmont;
July 13: Hygge West, 2128 Remount Road, Charlotte;
July 15: Romare Bearden Park, 300 S. Church St., Charlotte;
July 20: Bojangles Coliseum, 2700 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte;
July 21: Independence Regional Library, 6000 Conference Drive, Charlotte; and
July 22: Matthews Town Green, 232 Matthews Station St., Matthews.
Community members should check Ridetransit.org/TODStudy for updated or revised event information.
