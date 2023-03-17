Medical office building identified for N.C. 51 corridor.

MATTHEWS – RE Assets LLC has approached the Town of Matthews about rezoning 3.37 acres at 2025 Matthews-Mint Hill Road from residential to business.
Nicolas Tosco, a partner with Poyner Spruill, described the project to Matthews Planning Director Jay Camp as a “mixed-use medical and general office building” named the Matthews Medical Corporate Center. The site is at the corner of Matthews Township Parkway and Matthews-Mint Hill Road, which Tosco described as a “long vacant and dormant parcel” on two major thoroughfares.
He said the project fits the town’s land-use plan for the N.C. 51 corridor, which promotes planned business parks and prohibits strip commercialization.
The site plan includes a three-story building with up to 43,000 square feet and 180 parking spaces.
The town received the application March 1. The date for the public hearing has not yet been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.