CHARLOTTE – Medic has adjusted its response to some 911 calls to ensure the agency can rapidly and safely transport Mecklenburg County patients to hospitals.
Executive Director John Peterson has been telling leaders across Mecklenburg County that Medic’s response and outcomes are misaligned. Peterson said 76% of its calls are treated as life-threatening but only 5% of those calls result in someone being transported to hospitals with ambulance lights and sirens.
“We are responding to way too many calls in Mecklenburg County with lights and sirens,” Peterson told Mint Hill commissioners on April 13. “It's dangerous. It's probably the most dangerous thing that we do in our job.”
Peterson points to these statistics from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Office of EMS in 2017:
• Lights and sirens increase the chances of crashes by 50%.
• The average time saved from lights and sirens ranges from 42 seconds to 3.8 minutes.
• 6.9% of medical calls without lights and sirens result in life-saving interventions.
Starting April 17, Medic will continue to use lights and sirens for critically ill or injured patients but the agency has adjusted response times for other calls.
“Rapid response to our sickest patients in this community will not change as part of this plan,” Peterson said. “In fact, the whole goal of this plan is to make sure that we are even more readily available to rapidly respond to our sickest patients in the community.”
How Medic answers 911 calls
Jonathan Studnek, deputy director of operations at Medic, described how an emergency call travels through the 911 system.
911 calls get routed to a primary public safety answering point in Charlotte, Davidson or Pineville. The caller is asked, “Do you need police, fire or Medic?” If someone says Medic, the call is transferred to Medic’s 911 communication center, which employs about 40 telecommunicators. The telecommunicator verifies the address of the emergency and then asks a series of questions to determine the call’s severity.
“The more questions that we ask, the less likely the patient is to be suffering a critical illness or injury,” Studnek said. “We're very good at early recognition of critical illness over the phone and quick dispatch of calls.”
Based on the answers to questions, Medic lands on a determinant that identifies the necessary resources and how quickly they should be deployed.
“What we're changing is how we determine where that final determinant lands,” Studnek said.
Before the change, 20% of Medic’s 911 call volume used lights, sirens and first-responders to reach the sickest patients within 10 minutes and 59 seconds.
Another 49% fell into the category of people who are not critically ill but need prompt medical assistance. Medic used lights, sirens and first-responders to get to these patients within 12 minutes and 59 seconds.
Another 22% fell into non-emergencies, including cold, flu or minor injury. The target response time is 60 minutes.
“The 60-minute response time window came about during the COVID pandemic when we had a low staffing,” Studnek said. “We had a high volume of low acuity calls plus a high volume of very sick COVID patients. We created this response to help us manage the volume that we were seeing during that pandemic. One of the reasons we're revising our response configuration today is because we know that in the emergency that was the pandemic, we put a lot of responses into this 60-minute window.”
The remaining 9% of calls fell to nurse advice, poison control and crisis lines. These are designed for patients who are best served by talking to someone on the phone. Sometimes a nurse refers the patient back to Medic, in which the patient may be offered a rideshare to the hospital.
How Medic is changing its response
Medic is maintaining emergency response for the patients that need it most, those who fall in that 10 minute, 59 second response time.
The agency is no longer using lights and sirens for the rest of the responses. As a result, these other patients will fall into response categories of 15, 30, 60 and 90 minutes. Medic may dispatch first-responders during the 15 or 30-minute windows. The 90-minute response time will be reserved for scenarios in which Medic gets referrals back from nurses.
Studnek said it is safe to respond to non-critical patients within a 60-minute response time based on data the agency has been collecting since October 2021. He said about 65% of patients are transported to emergency departments, with less than 0.6% being high-priority patients. The remaining 35% of patients either cancel before Medic arrives or are not transported to emergency departments.
“While this response time window is 60 minutes, our average response time is much quicker, close to nearly 32 minutes and about 25% of the time, we arrive on scene within our 12 minute and 59 second criteria today,” Studnek said. “So just because they're in a 60-minute window doesn't mean these patients get a 60-minute response. They actually get a response quite quicker than that but it allows us flexibility.”
Studnek said Medic’s medical director reviews cases involving high priority patients from low acuity response times and found that response time did not affect the patient’s outcome.
“We believe that extended response times will be and are safe in Mecklenburg County as we operate them today and some of these 60-minute patients will receive a slightly quicker ambulance dispatch and arrival as we'll be moving many of them into that 30-minute response time,” Studnek said.
Medic also has used the option of dispatching only first-responders to minor vehicular accidents in Charlotte to determine if there is a patient. If so, an ambulance is dispatched. Medic has expanded this to the rest of the county.
Towns worry about changes
Medic has given presentations about the changes to elected leaders in every town, but some councils in southern Mecklenburg County worry about how the change will affect the operations of their fire departments.
Matthews and Pineville drafted resolutions last month calling on Medic to continue dispatching their fire departments to calls within their jurisdictions as well as to provide call data so personnel can change the response priority of calls if needed.
Towns also want data that shows the number of calls, response times and other metrics.
Mint Hill Mayor Brad Simmons and Mayor Pro Tem Dale Dalton both asked Medic on April 13 to provide monthly reports on the call data.
Dalton expressed skepticism that Medic was hitting its target emergency response time of 10 minutes, 59 seconds in Mint Hill. He also asked Peterson if the reconfiguration had anything to do with Medic cutting back on services to address employment vacancies.
“We've been very transparent for quite a while now that we absolutely have a staffing shortage,” Peterson replied, noting his agency is short about 60 paramedics and EMTs combined. “That's actually the lowest number that our shortage has been in over a year, so we are making progress. At the height, we were about 75 short.”
Medic is working with Central Piedmont Community College to connect EMT graduates to local ambulances in the fall. The agency is also providing full-time staff with education incentives to take on paramedic and EMT roles.
Peterson said the pandemic accelerated the need for the response change, considering Medic had been operating under the same configuration for the past 30 years.
“What this is going to do is give us more flexibility during times of crisis,” Peterson said.
Mint Hill Commissioner Patrick Holton said changes were probably overdue but he had concerns about patients who may have to wait up to 90 minutes calling back and asking when the ambulance is arriving.
Peterson said telecommunicators will inform callers about wait times.
