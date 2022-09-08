RALEIGH – More than 350 community members from 53 counties, including Mecklenburg and Union, sent a letter Sept. 7 encouraging N.C. General Assembly leaders as well as chairs of the Health and Judiciary committees to expand the Good Samaritan Law.
They want more comprehensive protection from criminal charges for a person experiencing an overdose as well as those at the scene. They say North Carolina’s Good Samaritan Law does not provide enough reassurance to make individuals feel safe calling 911, creating a barrier to overdose prevention and saving lives.
The signers of the letter are specifically calling for additional provisions in the law to protect both the person experiencing an overdose and those at the scene as well as provide immunity from arrest and prosecution for possession of all types of drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamines.
Among the signers are Union County residents Marshall Bowman and Elsie Currie as well as Mecklenburg County residents Betty Anderson, Natalie Arrington, Judy Esquilin, David Michael Fuhrer and Lauren Kestner.
“Every signer of this letter has lost children, siblings, partners and friends to overdose. We know firsthand that calling 911 will save lives, but North Carolina’s current Good Samaritan Law is one of the most limited in the country, and it does not provide adequate protection for the law to be effective,” wrote the signers. “Our state should not lag behind others when it comes to saving lives. We want to do everything we can to prevent others from experiencing our grief, but we need our legislators’ support to improve North Carolina’s Good Samaritan law to help reduce the number of people who lose their lives to drug overdose.”
Below is the letter:
Date: September 7, 2022
To: Speaker of the House Tim Moore
State Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger
Chairs of the Health and Judiciary committees
Re: Expand North Carolina’s Good Samaritan Law
Dear Speaker Moore, Speaker Pro Tempore Berger, and Chairs of the Health and Judiciary Committees:
Every signer of this letter has lost children, siblings, partners, and friends to overdose. We know firsthand that calling 911 will save lives, but North Carolina’s current Good Samaritan law is one of the most limited in the country, and it does not provide adequate protection for the law to be effective. We need your support to improve North Carolina’s Good Samaritan law to help reduce the number of people who lose their lives to drug overdose.
Our state’s drug overdose deaths increased by 40% in 2020 and continued to increase in 2021 and 2022. The increase has been driven primarily by an increase in illicit opioids such as fentanyl being found in more and more substances. Often the person using the substance does not even know these adulterants are present. We need to act with urgency.
As one of the most restricted Good Samaritan 911 laws in the country, North Carolina needs to address the following issues to strengthen our law and save lives:
• The law needs to provide immunity for all types of drugs that people may possess so there is no barrier to calling. Fentanyl is not protected under our current Good Samaritan law and yet fentanyl is estimated to be involved in 70% of overdose deaths. Methamphetamine is also not protected.
• The law needs to protect people from arrest and charging in addition to prosecution as the majority of states do. Young people in particular have told us that they would be scared to call if they thought they may get arrested.
• The law needs to protect the overdose victim for calling 911 on their own behalf.
• The law needs to protect others at the scene, not just the person who calls. Others may help assist the caller in taking care of the victim. It may also be that others at the scene are under the influence of substances and would be safer staying than fleeing the scene.
• The law needs to add protection for calling campus security to incentivize scared students to call for help.
• The law needs to be streamlined with simple messaging. It is so complicated as currently written that we cannot easily advertise and educate the public and law enforcement on the law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.