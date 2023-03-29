CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell described a potential $3 million school bond referendum as a “three-alarm fire or maybe more alarms than that” to a group of elected leaders.
“I think the importance of it for the entire county and every municipality within can’t be overstated,” she told members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Municipal Education Advisory Committee on March 22. Some of the leaders on the Zoom call were Matthews Commissioner Renee Garner, Mint Hill Commissioner Tony Long and Davidson Mayor Rusty Knox.
CMS is trying to get a bond referendum on the November 2023 ballot to fund $3 million in construction needs.
This would lead to new spaces for southern Mecklenburg schools including Beverly Woods Elementary, Cotswold Elementary, Matthews Elementary, South Charlotte Middle and South Mecklenburg High School. CMS also plans a new 54-classroom middle school to relieve Community House Middle, Jay M Robinson Middle and Rea Farms Steam K-8.
Rodriguez-McDowell told the group that she sat next to another county commissioner who told a constituent on the phone not to vote for the bond referendum. The constituent was complaining about the revaluation of their home.
“We’ve got to somehow change the narrative around this bond,” Rodriguez-McDowell said. “If this bond doesn’t go through, I think it could be extremely devastating and I’m pretty sure CMS would agree.”
Elyse Dashew, who chairs the school board, has worked on 2014 and 2017 bonds. She believes there’s more support for a 2023 bond.
“There just seems to be a recognition around the county of the need for safe and healthy buildings and the reality of the state of our buildings right now and how that impacts education,” Dashew said.
Dashew encouraged the group not to get discouraged but to be prepared for inevitable headwinds.
Knox said he hasn’t heard anything negative from Davidson constituents.
“I don’t look at disparities between what comes here versus what comes to south Charlotte, east Charlotte or west charlotte,” Knox said. “That doesn’t matter to me. You’ve got to look from a regional perspective of Mecklenburg County when you’re addressing the needs of students throughout the county.”
If county commissioners decide on putting the bond referendum on the ballot, that would trigger a campaign by a group outside of CMS, which has traditionally been the Charlotte Regional Chamber of Commerce, now known as the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.
CMS is not allowed to campaign on behalf of a bond referendum but they can share information with the public.
