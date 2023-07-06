CHARLOTTE – The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners will discuss a pair of economic development projects, Project Break Point and Project Switch, during its July 6 meeting.
Project Break Point involves bringing the Western & Southern Open tennis tournaments to Charlotte’s River District. The project includes four major stadiums with 40-plus tennis courts and some pickleball courts.
There’s a community investment piece to the project, which allows for programming and public use of the courts. It is expected to generate 60 full-time jobs.
Mecklenburg County is expected to help with construction of the campus to the tune of $30 million. The City of Charlotte previously voted to support the project.
Commissioners will also hold a public hearing for Project Switch, a proposal to award a five-year 50% Business Investment Program Grant to Atom Power for up to $45,771. The Huntersville-based company seeks to add 205 employees to its 82-person workforce.
Commissioners are scheduled to proclaim July as Park and Recreation Month and July 26 as National Disability Independence Day, which marks the anniversary of the signing of the American with Disabilities Act in 1990.
They’ll also consider appointments for advisory committees for stormwater, groundwater and community relations as well as the Central Piedmont Community College Board of Trustees. A committee recommends appointing Ally Financial executive Alison Summerville to the Central Piedmont role.
The consent agenda includes items accepting a donation of land to the Clarke Creek Greenway; repairs at The Tradition Golf Course, Charles T. Myers Golf Course and Harry L. Jones Sr. Golf Course; and a resolution that sets Aug. 2 as the date for the public hearing for the $2.5 billion school bond referendum to appear on the November election ballot.
The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners will convene at 5 p.m. July 6 at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center, 600 E. Fourth St., Charlotte.
