MATTHEWS – The Mecklenburg County Assessor’s Office is working to complete the 2023 Revaluation.
Assessor Ken Joyner “updated town leaders on their progress during the Nov. 28 town board meeting.
“We can’t give you definitive numbers tonight because as we’re all aware, the market is still in flux,” Joyner said. “We will be mailing those notices in March, allowing us plenty of time to review all of the market transactions through Jan. 1 as we prepare each of the municipalities and the county to pass their tax rates later in the spring.”
Assistant Assessor Brad Fowler said Mecklenburg County shortened its revaluation cycles from eight years to four years to ensure property values stay close to the current market and help keep the public better educated about the process.
“A revaluation is not a means to increase property tax revenue,” Fowler said, noting that each municipality sets its own tax rate.
Mecklenburg County consists of 400,477 parcels. The county’s median sales price for a single-family home is $450,000.
“I think the last time we were here, the number still had a three in front of it, so it has gone up quite a bit,” Fowler said.
Fowler said the assessor’s office has seen so far a 50% increase in property values countywide: 57% average increase in residential and 39% average increase in commercial. In Matthews, they’ve noticed so far a 56% average increase for residential and 30% increase for commercial.
Property owners will be notified of their new property values in March. If the value doesn’t look right, they can file an informal review online (which is preferred), by phone, by mail or in person. Residents that don’t agree with the informal review can file a formal appeal through June to the Board of Equalization and Review. After that, residents can appeal to the Property Tax Commission in Raleigh.
Fowler said residents don’t need an attorney or have to take off work for a review. They don’t have to pay anything for a review or appeal either.
On the web: https:reval.mecknc.gov
