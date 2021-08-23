CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County residents are invited to participate in one of three upcoming virtual town halls hosted by the COVID-19 Recovery and Renewal Task Force during the week of Aug. 24.
The task force is seeking input and feedback on its draft recommendations for the county’s COVID-19 recovery and renewal efforts. Visit https://mecknc.gov/COVIDTaskforce/ to view the recommendations.
Town hall dates are as follows:
· Tuesday, Aug. 24; 6 to 7:30 p.m. - https://meck.co/3ArhJWF
· Wednesday, Aug. 25; 6 to 7:30 p.m. - https://meck.co/3j4AlGo *(Spanish)*
· Thursday, Aug. 26; 6 to 7:30 p.m. - https://meck.co/3s5PlX2
The Aug. 25 town hall will be conducted entirely in Spanish and led by Carola Cardenas, district executive director for the YMCA of Greater Charlotte.
