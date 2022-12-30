The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 23 to 29:
Lowest Score
• La Sa Son By Winter, 4200 South Blvd. – 84
Violations include: Person in charge was not monitoring food holding temperatures, hand washing, food storage and date marking; person in charge was not able to answer questions regarding employee health symptoms or illnesses; employee didn’t wash hands properly; hand sinks in kitchen had items in the basins; raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat food; and date marking was not used.
Restaurants in the 28209 zip code
• Bruegger's Bagel Bakery, 4327 Park Road –96
• Good Food, 1701 Montford Drive – 98
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 2717 South Blvd. – 99
• Peppervine, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 99
• Waffle House, 4739 South Blvd – 90
• Wendy’s, 4335 Park Road – 97
Restaurants in the 28210 zip code
• Mal Pan, 4625 Piedmont Row Drive – 95
• Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, 10707 Park Road – 96.5
Restaurants in the 28211 zip code
• Bulla Gastrobar, 4310 Sharon Road – 93
Restaurants in the 28226 zip code
• Bombay Grille, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
• Jersey Mikes Subs, 7741 Colony Road – 96.5
• Wan Fu Chinese Restaurant, 10719 Kettering Drive – 97.5
Restaurants in the 28277 zip code
• 7-Eleven, 5200 Piper Station Drive – 97
• 7-Eleven, 10806 Providence Road – 97
• Domino’s Pizza, 6420 Rea Road – 96
• First Watch, 6311 Providence Farm Lane – 94
• Hickory Tavern Raw Bar & Grill, 11504 Providence Road – 92
• Hungry Howie's Pizza, 8610 Camfield St. – 93
• Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 11611 North Community House Road – 97
Restaurants in the Mint Hill area
• Empire Pizza, 7024 Brighton Park Drive – 95.5
• Mint Hill Rock Store Bar-B-Q, 7032 Brighton Park Drive – 99.5
Restaurants in the Pineville area
• China Express, 315 S. Polk St. – 94
• Middle James Brewing Company, 400 N. Polk St. – 97
• Sky Zone, 10200 Centrum Pkwy. – 100
• Zygma European Groceries & Deli Store, 212 N. Polk St. – 99.5
