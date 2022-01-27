CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Mecklenburg Library announced that for the third consecutive year, it reached a record-breaking one million digital book checkouts in 2021.
This milestone illustrates the continued growth and importance of library digital lending of e-books and audiobooks, especially after a prolonged period of building closures due to the global pandemic.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is one of 121 public library systems worldwide that surpassed one million digital checkouts.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library has been providing readers 24/7 access to e-books and audiobooks for several years through the award-winning Libby app, the library reading app created by OverDrive. Reader interest and usage has grown every year, including a 15% increase in digital book borrowing when comparing 2021 to 2020.
“We are thrilled to see our digital borrows exceed one million for another consecutive year,” said Caitlin Moen, chief library services officer at Charlotte Mecklenburg Library. “It is clear that our vision to be the essential connector of a thriving community of readers, leaders and learners is a reality. Our cardholders rely on access to resources such as OverDrive/Libby to enrich and improve their lives, and we’re excited to be a part of such integral, personal development during a time as critical as the present.”
The highest circulating title Charlotte Mecklenburg Library readers borrowed in 2021 was “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah. The top-circulating genre, thriller, represents the most popular in a vast catalog that also includes mystery, romance, children/young adult and more.
Top 5 e-book titles borrowed through Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s digital collection in 2021:
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
3. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
4. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman
5. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
Top 5 audiobook titles borrowed through Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s digital collection in 2021:
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama
2. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
4. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
5. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey
Readers in Mecklenburg County just need a valid library card to access digital books from Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s OverDrive-powered digital collection. They can use any major device, including Apple, Android, Chromebook and Kindle. Download the Libby app or visit https://plcmc.overdrive.com/ to get started borrowing e-books and audiobooks anytime, anywhere.
