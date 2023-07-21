CHARLOTTE – The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections registered 105 candidates from July 7 to 21 for the 2023 municipal election.
The primary for partisan races for the City of Charlotte will be held Sept. 12. Early voting for the primaries will span from Aug. 24 to Sept. 9.
Election Day will be held Nov. 7. Early voting for the general election will span from Oct. 19 to Nov. 4.
Here’s a breakdown of current leaders and candidates in each of the races in Charlotte, Matthews, Mint Hill and Pineville. Incumbents are marked by (I).
Charlotte
• Current Mayor: Vi Lyles
• Current At-Large Members: Dimple Ajmera, LaWana Mayfield, James Mitchell & Braxton Winston
• Current District Members: Danté Anderson (D-1), Malcolm Graham (D-2), Victoria Watlington (D-3), Reneé Johnson (D-4), Marjorie Molina (D-5), Tariq Bokhari (D-6) & Ed Driggs (D-7)
• Running for Mayor: Democrats: Vi Lyles (I) & Lucille Puckett; Republicans: Misun Kim; Libertarian: Rob Yates
• Running for At-Large Council: Democrats: Dimple Ajmera (I), Ben Copeland, Charlene Henderson, John X. Henny, James Mitchell (I), LaWana Slack-Mayfield & Victoria Watlington; Libertarians: Steven DiFiore II
• Running for District 1 Council: Democrats: Danté Anderson (I)
• Running for District 2 Council: Democrats: Malcolm Graham & Gary Linn Young II
• Running for District 3 Council: Democrats: Tiawana Deling Brown, Melinda Lilly & Warren F. Turner; Republicans: James Harrison Bowers
• Running for District 4 Council: Democrats: Renee Johnson, Wil Russell & Olivia Scott
• Running for District 5 Council: Democrats: Curtis M. Hayes Jr., Marjorie Molina (I) & Vinroy Reid
• Running for District 6 Council: Democrats: Stephanie Hand; Republicans: Tariq Bokhari (I)
• Running for District 7 Council: Republicans: Ed Driggs (I)
Matthews
• Current Mayor: John Higdon
• Current Commissioners: Renee Garner, Gina Hoover, Ken McCool, Mark Tofano, John Urban & Larry Whitley
• Running for Mayor: John Higdon (I)
• Running for Commissioner: Jonathan Clayton, David Gaertner, Renee Garner (I), Gina Hoover (I), Ken McCool (I), Jeff Miller, Sebastian Sadovsky, Leon Threatt, Mark Tofano (I), John Urban (I), David Wieser & George Young
Mint Hill
• Current Mayor: Brad Simmons
• Current Commissioners: Dale Dalton, Twanna Henderson, Patrick Holton & Tony Long
• Running for Mayor: Brad Simmons (I)
• Running for Commissioner: Dale Dalton (I), Twanna Henderson (I), Patrick Holton (I), Tony Long (I) & Matthew Schwoebel
Pineville
• Current Mayor: John (Jack) Edwards
• Current Council: Les Gladden, Chris McDonough, Ed Samaha & Amelia Stinson-Wesley
• Open Seats: Mayor John (Jack) Edwards; councilmembers Les Gladden & Amelia Stinson-Wesley
• Running for Mayor: David Phillips & Ed Samaha
• Running for Council: Eric Fransen, L.R. (Les) Gladden, Danielle A. Moore & Amelia Stinson-Wesley
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education
• Current At-Large Members: Elyse Dashew, Jennifer De La Jara & Lenora Shipp
• Running for At-Large: Annette Albright, Peggy A. Capehart, Claire Covington, Bill Fountain, Juanrique Pallamente Hall, Omar Harris, Shamaiye Haynes, Michael Johnson, Brian Kasher, Tigress Sydney Acute McDaniel, Liz Monterrey, Lenora Shipp (I), Clara Kennedy Witherspoon & Monty Witherspoon
