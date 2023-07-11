CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County commissioners voted July 6 to contribute upwards of $30 million toward the construction of a tennis campus to attract the Western & Southern Open to Charlotte’s River District.
Deputy County Manager Leslie Johnson described the project as a “once-in-a-lifetime public-private partnership opportunity.”
Johnson told commissioners that the tournament is expected to attract more than 350,000 attendees, which would create a $275 million boost to the area. And that economic impact exceeds $1 billion if other uses and construction of the campus are factored in.
The county could realize $380 million in new taxable property from the deal, Johnson said.
“It has the unique opportunity to be a catalyst for accelerated community development, economic growth, corporate stewardship and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our community,” Johnson said.
The 54-acre campus will include four major stadiums with 14,000-seat center court; 40-plus hard, clay and indoor tennis courts; indoor pickle facility; four outdoor pickleball courts; 45,000-square-foot player/academic building; and greenspace with amphitheater.
There’s a community investment piece to the project, which allows for youth programming, summer camps and public use of the courts. Ten courts will be available for public access 11 months of the year. More than 20 courts will be available 75% of the year.
There will be separate rates for Mecklenburg County residents and others.
The venue will generate 60 full-time jobs, paying an average salary between $60,000 and $80,000.
Commissioners Arthur Griffin and Elaine Powell were the lone votes against the partnership.
Griffin said he struggled with the decision knowing that the county can’t afford certain types of education programs to help close the achievement gap. Elaine Powell said she was uncomfortable with the urgency and size of the county’s contribution.
“Quite often when people get lost in the romance of economics, they forget the environment,” Powell said. “The impervious footprint of this is important. I still have concerns about how gigantic the impervious footprint is on the Catawba River. The Catawba River is the lifeline of this community. And so we have to do everything we can to make sure we can protect it.”
George Dunlap, who chairs the commission, assured the community that county staff is aware of the concerns of his colleagues when negotiating issues like this. If staff is not comfortable, they wouldn’t bring it forward to commissioners to vote on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.