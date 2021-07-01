CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County’s Department of Social Services can now provide energy assistance year-round with the addition of the Crisis Intervention Program.
Beginning July 1, DSS will manage CIP, a newly acquired program that assists individuals and families in Mecklenburg County who are experiencing a cooling or heating-related crisis, a life-threatening or health-related emergency, and have a past due or final notice. Assistance is available year-round or until all funds are exhausted.
CIP Qualifying Household Criteria:
• One U.S. citizen or legal resident;
• Income below 150% of Federal Poverty Level (see annual income guidelines below);
• Responsible for energy bills;
• Household must be in a cooling- or heating-related emergency.
CIP will allow DSS to provide more energy assistance services to residents in addition to the existing Low Income Energy Assistance Program, which runs December TO March.
Residents can apply by downloading the Energy (CIP or LIEAP) application in English or Spanish and:
• Visiting All Access Point at https://AllAccess.MeckNC.govto apply for benefits or submit documents for existing cases;
• Visiting https://epass.nc.gov/to apply online;
• Mailing completed application to 301 Billingsley Road, Charlotte, NC 28211;
• Emailing completed application to Energy-CIP-LIEAP@MecklenburgCountyNC.gov;
• Dropping off a completed application at either one of our DSS locations located at 301 Billingsley Road, Charlotte, NC 28211 or the Community Resource Center at 3205 Freedom Drive, Suite 1000, Building A, Charlotte, NC 28208;
• Calling our DSS Call Center at 704-336-3000 to complete a telephone application. An Energy representative will contact you to begin the interview process; or
• Walk-in to apply at either of our DSS locations (when county offices reopen).
Visit MeckNC.gov/Energy for details on CIP and LIEAP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.