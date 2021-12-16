MINT HILL – Town commissioners have rezoned 90 acres at 4155 Mintwood Drive to allow Mecklenburg County to develop Ezell Farm Community Park.
Emily Buehrer, a landscape architect and project manager with Stimmel Associations, told commissioners the goal was to start on the first phase of construction in spring 2023 following design and permitting.
That first phase will include a basketball court, splash pad, playground, meadow, amphitheater, restrooms, parking and enhancements to the existing community garden, such as more space, a new perimeter fence and a tool shed.
A condition of the rezoning is that the county can take up to five years to start on the second phase of the project once more funding is obtained. The next phase will include pickleball, a welcome center, event lawn, picnic shelter and parking.
“Through those meetings, we were able to engage with community members, understand what they want to see in the park, listen to what was important to them and develop a new plan that meets the community needs and will hopefully be a long term asset for the community and the town of Mint Hill,” Buehrer said at the time.
The plan did receive some push-back from longtime users of the community garden.
E.J. Jones, of Mint Hill, said the park was more of an entertainment complex than an extension of the garden. He warned that the park would require more upkeep and staff year-round.
Commissioners did not offer any public feedback on the proposal Dec. 9 but they approved it unanimously
