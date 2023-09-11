CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County decided to extend its lease agreement with the Town of Matthews for Purser-Hulsey Park but the action was somewhat of a head-scratcher for one county commissioner. The lease has been extended 25 years to 2082.
Mecklenburg Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell pulled the item from the Sept. 6 consent agenda to make the public aware of the action. The consent agenda is where routine and non-controversial items tend to be voted on together as a group.
“This will help them to assure the community as they go forward to raise funds to improve the park that it will not be repossessed by the county or something,” Rodriguez-McDowell said. “It’s going to stay in the hands of Matthews.”
Matthews voters approved a $14 million Parks and Recreation Bond in November 2022 that included the buildout of Purser-Hulsey Park. One of the arguments made against the Parks and Recreation Bond during the 2022 election cycle was that Matthews would be investing in county-owned land that could be sold at any point in time.
Commissioner Elaine Powell did not understand why the lease was extended another 25 years. After all, the lease would continue through 2057.
“They wanted additional time because the community was concerned that they made an investment to improve the park,” County Manager Dena Diorio explained. “There was some concern that somewhere in the future, the county would take it back.”
Diorio said Town Manager Becky Hawke called her asking if the county would consider extending the lease. Rodriguez-McDowell said Mayor John Higdon did the same with her.
“We thought that it was in the town’s best interests that they could go ahead with their improvements,” Diorio said.
Powell expressed concern about the length of the lease, mentioning a “bad consequence” that occurred in Huntersville, which is in her district.
“I’ve never seen a commissioner come on board and say, ‘Well, we want an agreement that land that is currently used as park land would no longer be park land,’” said George Dunlap who chairs the county board. “So therein lies the concern. If it’s always going to be park land, it doesn’t matter how long you extend the lease.”
Powell said she wanted to make sure Mecklenburg County still has eyes on the property to ensure nothing bad happens with it.
“They want to invest in the park, so that’s a good thing,” Rodriguez-McDowell said.
Plans for the 93-acre park include a playground, amphitheater, splash pad and trails.
