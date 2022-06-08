CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County will soon begin negotiating contracts for law enforcement service districts in unincorporated areas for fiscal year 2024.
The county uses revenue from special tax districts to contract with local law enforcement, according to Adrian Cox, county budget director.
“By having these districts, it helps to ensure that residents living in the city or the towns who pay taxes to their municipality for law enforcement are not taxed again by the county for the same service,” Cox said.
Prior to fiscal year 2019, there was a single law enforcement service district that included all incorporated areas. The tax rate was 21.46 cents, generating $17.5 million toward a contract with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for policing the whole unincorporated area.
Commissioners directed the county manager to negotiate new contracts in 2018. In fiscal year 2019, six law enforcement service districts were formed around extraterritorial jurisdictions.
This allowed towns the option to police their ETJs, which Cornelius and Huntersville have done. Charlotte, Davidson, Mint Hill and Pineville use CMPD. Matthews no longer has an ETJ area.
The rates were reduced to revenue neutral in fiscal year 2020, resulting in different rates.
Cox said the towns have been reminded that service district contracts would be up for renewal. He said Davidson and Mint Hill were fine with sticking with CMPD to police their unincorporated areas, but Pineville expressed interest in policing its ETJ.
Cox said Pineville estimates it will cost $809,000 annually to provide service to its ETJ, an increase of $106,000 of revenue from the district, or 2.48 cents over the current rate of 16.37 cents. Pineville may hire six officers and one dispatch staffer as well as six vehicles.
County staff will work with Pineville to refine cost estimates. Commissioners may vote on a one-time allocation in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. Final contracts may be approved in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.
The agreements come with requirements in which law enforcement agencies report crime data to the county. Cox said the county wants to see additional breakouts of crime data as well as goals and strategies to reduce community violence.
