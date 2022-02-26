Candidates wanting to appear on the 2022 ballot have resumed filing campaign paperwork at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections.
Filing continues until noon March 4.
Here's a look at who has filed for select races that will appear on Mecklenburg County ballots:
NC Senate District 40
Republican: Bobbie Shields
NC Senate District 41
Democrat: Natasha Marcus
Republican: Scott Stone
NC Senate District 42
Democrat: Rachel Hunt
Republican: Mark Robeson
NC House District 88
Republican: Anne Marie Peacock
NC House District 98
Democrat: Christy Clark
Republican: John R. Bradford III
NC House District 101
Democrat: Kelly Alexander
NC House District 103
Democrat: Laura Budd
Republican: Bill Brawley
NC House District 104
Republican: Don Pomeroy
NC House District 106
Democrat: Carla Cunningham
NC House District 112
Democrat: Jay Holman
Board of Commissioners At-Large
Democrat: Leigh Altman, Jennifer De La Jara, Arthur Griffin Jr.
Republican: Tatyana Thulien
Board of Commissioners District 1
Democrat: Elaine Powell
Republican: Gary Leone
Board of Commissioners District 2
Democratic: Vilma D. Leake
Board of Commissioners District 3
Democrat: George Dunlap
Board of Commissioners District 5
Democrat: Laura Meier
Board of Commissioners District 6
Democrat: Susan Rodriguez-McDowell
Republican: Desiree Zapata Miller
Sheriff
Democrat: Aujiena "Gina" Hicks, Marquis D. Robinson
Mayor
Democrat: Tigress Sydney Acute McDaniel, Lucillel Puckett
Charlotte City Council At-Large
Democrat: Dimple Ajmera, LaWana Slack-Mayfield
Charlotte City Council District 1
Democrat: Dante Anderson, Billy Maddalon
Charlotte City Council District 2
Democrat: Kendrick Cunningham, Malcolm Graham
Charlotte City Council District 3
Democrat: Victoria Watlington
Charlotte City Council District 4
Democrat: Renee Perkins Johnson
Charlotte City Council District 5
Democrat: Liz Millsaps Haigler, Vinroy Reid, Mark Vincent
Charlotte City Council District 6
Democrat: Nancy Wiggins
Charlotte City Council District 7
Republican: Ed Driggs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.