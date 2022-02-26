Dimple Ajmera campaign

Candidates wanting to appear on the 2022 ballot have resumed filing campaign paperwork at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections.

Filing continues until noon March 4.

Here's a look at who has filed for select races that will appear on Mecklenburg County ballots:

NC Senate District 40

Republican: Bobbie Shields

NC Senate District 41

Democrat: Natasha Marcus

Republican: Scott Stone

NC Senate District 42

Democrat: Rachel Hunt

Republican: Mark Robeson

NC House District 88

Republican: Anne Marie Peacock

NC House District 98

Democrat: Christy Clark

Republican: John R. Bradford III

NC House District 101

Democrat: Kelly Alexander

NC House District 103

Democrat: Laura Budd

Republican: Bill Brawley

NC House District 104

Republican: Don Pomeroy

NC House District 106

Democrat: Carla Cunningham

NC House District 112

Democrat: Jay Holman

Board of Commissioners At-Large

Democrat: Leigh Altman, Jennifer De La Jara, Arthur Griffin Jr.

Republican: Tatyana Thulien

Board of Commissioners District 1

Democrat: Elaine Powell

Republican: Gary Leone

Board of Commissioners District 2

Democratic: Vilma D. Leake

Board of Commissioners District 3

Democrat: George Dunlap

Board of Commissioners District 5

Democrat: Laura Meier

Board of Commissioners District 6

Democrat: Susan Rodriguez-McDowell

Republican: Desiree Zapata Miller

Sheriff

Democrat: Aujiena "Gina" Hicks, Marquis D. Robinson

Mayor

Democrat: Tigress Sydney Acute McDaniel, Lucillel Puckett

Charlotte City Council At-Large

Democrat: Dimple Ajmera, LaWana Slack-Mayfield

Charlotte City Council District 1

Democrat: Dante Anderson, Billy Maddalon

Charlotte City Council District 2

Democrat: Kendrick Cunningham, Malcolm Graham

Charlotte City Council District 3

Democrat: Victoria Watlington

Charlotte City Council District 4

Democrat: Renee Perkins Johnson

Charlotte City Council District 5

Democrat: Liz Millsaps Haigler, Vinroy Reid, Mark Vincent

Charlotte City Council District 6

Democrat: Nancy Wiggins

Charlotte City Council District 7

Republican: Ed Driggs

 

