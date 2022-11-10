CHARLOTTE – The Mecklenburg County Beekeepers Association is accepting registration for 2023 Bee School.
Classes will be held in person from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 16 to March 13, at 4921 Randolph Road.
Each student will be matched with an experienced local beekeeper for Q&A, practical experience and apiary visits.
Tuition costs $95 per student and includes book, classes, mentoring, local and state membership and North Carolina State Beekeepers Association Testing. Tuition costs $80 for those who choose to buy the book themselves.
The Mecklenburg County Beekeepers Association is a group of over 300 admirers of the honeybee. Most members are hobbyists, with only a few hives. A few members have several dozen hives. At least one member is a commercial honey producer with thousands of hives.
Members share an interest in learning more about the bees, sharing knowledge with others and sometimes a little friendly competition.
For more information about Bee School, contact Sherron Badour at 704-968-7562 or meckcobeeschool@gmail.com. On the web: www.meckbees.org
