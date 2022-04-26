CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County Assessor Ken Joyner said the 2023 revaluation has been a large undertaking considering his office was shut down from field work for 12 weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Luckily, we’ve been able to keep up with all the new construction and work with your manager and previous manager on those budget estimations,” Joyner told Matthews commissioners during their April 25 meeting.
Joyner and his staff have been visiting area elected officials in recent weeks explaining the 2023 revaluation, which is designed to update property values to match current market conditions.
Assistant Assessor Brad Fowler explained that staff also works to make fair and equitable assessments.
“Areas of Mecklenburg County,whether it be here in Matthews, it will grow at a different rate than maybe Uptown or Cornelius,” he said. “ We want to make assessments fair and equitable for everyone.”
That same approach is used in determining the value for different types of property, such as residential and commercial.
Revaluations are not designed to increase property taxes, Fowler said, noting that towns set their property tax rates.
The assessor’s office has initially reviewed 89% of the county’s 396,851 parcels. Fowler said the office expects the number of parcels to exceed 400,000 by January 2023.
“Revaluation is a very iterative process,” Fowler said. “It is not something that you just one time go through and it’s done. It’s going to take a little while.”
A citizens review committee will meet from March to December to review the revaluation process, appraisal methods and the assessor’s office’s progress. Values will be finalized in December with notices to property owners mailed out in January 2023. Appeals span from January to May 2023. Property owners get their tax bills in July 2023.
Curious about your home?
Residents are encouraged to view their appraised value at Mecklenburg County’s property record card property search. The comper button allows people to see comparable properties in their neighborhood.
