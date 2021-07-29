CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County, in partnership with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office and homeless service providers, is working to provide refuge for residents from the extreme heat.
Cooling stations are open July 29 and 30.
Roof Above will use its Day Services Center as a cooling station to anyone experiencing homelessness in Mecklenburg County seeking respite from the heat. The center is located on 945 N. College St. The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
Misting stations, fans, water fountains, chairs, and face coverings are also available.
CATS will provide free transportation to anyone needing transport to the Roof Above Day Services Center location, any Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library location and the Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Centers, Senior Centers and spray ground and pool locations listed below, which are designated as cooling stations.
Park and Recreation - Spray Grounds
The following Park and Recreation spray grounds are also available for use:
• Clarks Creek Community Park, 5435 Hucks Road
• Captain Jack, Elizabeth Park, 1100 E. Trade St.
• Cordelia Park, 600 E. 24th St.
• First Ward Park, 309 E. Seventh St.
• Latta Park, 601 East Park Ave.
• Nevin Park, 6100 Statesville Road
• Romare Bearden Park, 300 S. Church St.
• West Charlotte Recreation Center, 2401 Kendall Drive
Park and Recreation - Pools:
The Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center is open Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cordelia Pool is open Sunday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with limited capacity.
Double Oaks is located at 2014 Statesville Ave. The Cordelia Pool is located at 2100 N. Davidson St.
Park and Recreation - Centers:
The following Park and Recreation Centers and Senior Centers are open to the public seeking relief from the heat: Bette Rae Thomas, David B. Waymer, Eastway Regional, Mallard Creek, Ivory/Baker, Revolution Park Sports Academy and Tyvola Senior Center.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Libraries:
In addition, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library locations are also open to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Mecklenburg County fan initiatives:
Free fans are also available to individuals aged 60 and older, and those aged 18 to 59, who receive disability income. There is a one fan per person limit. Fans are available while supplies last.
Individuals can call the distribution location directly or register online for a date/time to pick up a fan at https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/mecklenburgparks/activity/search/detail/113197?onlineSiteId=0&from_original_cui=true
Distribution Locations for fans:
• Albemarle Road Recreation Center , 5027 Idlewild Road N., Mint Hill, 980-314-1011
• Bette Rae Thomas Center, 2921 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, 980-314-1111
• Mallard Creek Recreation Center, 2530 Johnston-Oehler Road, Charlotte, 980-314-1121
• Eastway Regional Recreation Center, 3150 Eastway Park Drive, Charlotte, 980-314-3772
• David B. Waymer Recreation Center, 14008 Holbrooks Road, Huntersville, 980-314-1127,
• Southview Recreation Center, 1720 Vilma St., Charlotte, 980-314-1105
• Tyvola Senior Center, 2225 Tyvola Road, Charlotte, 980-314-1320
The Department of Social Services is also providing fans to individuals ages 60 and older and those ages 18 to 59, who receive disability income. Individuals are required to show a valid driver’s license or State ID providing proof of age and a current Mecklenburg County address when receiving a fan. Limited delivery and supplies are available. Fans are limited to one per household. Call 980 314-7018 to reserve your fan.
Energy Bill Assistance
Individuals and families in Mecklenburg County who are experiencing a cooling (or heating) energy bill related crisis, a life-threatening or health-related emergency, and have a past due or final notice can apply for energy bill assistance through the DSS Crisis Intervention Program. Details on the program, including criteria and applications, are available at MeckNC.gov/Energy or call 704-336-3000. Assistance is available year-round or until all funds are exhausted.
For more information, about cooling stations or other heat related respite and assistance, visit www.mecknc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.