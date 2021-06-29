CHARLOTTE – The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted June 1 to disengage from Cardinal Innovations and realign with Alliance Health.
The board authorized the county manager to issue a letter of intent, develop a disengagement realignment plan, and notify the affected counties within the organizations’ catchment areas.
Mecklenburg County is soliciting comments on the plan. The disengagement/realignment is published at www.MeckNC.gov/Realignment and www.AllianceHealthPlan.org.
The public comment period will close Aug. 6. Individuals may email comments to Realignment@MeckNC.gov or mail comments to the following address: ATTN: Mecklenburg County - LME/MCO Realignment, 600 E. 4th St., 11th Floor, Charlotte, NC 28202.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.