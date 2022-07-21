CHARLOTTE – The Mecklenburg County Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will award grants totalling $1 million to 26 nonprofits in the Charlotte area.
For 75 years, the Mecklenburg County ABC Board has invested in community partners supporting alcohol & substance use education, prevention, treatment, and research. Since the board’s inception, it has returned $102,916,741 through FY21 to local nonprofits and through alcohol education.
Sept. 25 marks the official 75th anniversary date of the Mecklenburg County ABC Board.
“The Mecklenburg County ABC Board is proud to invest $1 million into the community organizations and their unique and impactful programming focused on the education, prevention, treatment and research of alcohol and substance abuse,” said Keva Walton, CEO of the Mecklenburg County ABC Board. “As we commemorate the 75th anniversary of the board, I want to personally acknowledge the incredible work of our grant recipients as well as our community volunteer program and financial evaluators who graciously give their time to support this important community program.”
The Mecklenburg County Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has three grant programs:
• The Small Grant Program allows smaller nonprofits the opportunity to receive a grant and create a new partnership with the ABC Board. Winners were 100 Black Men of Charlotte, A Better World, Changed Choices, Charlotte Community Services Association @ First Baptist Church-West, Healthy Charlotte Alliance, RunningWorks, Supportive Housing Communities and Thrive Global Project.
• The Annual Grant Program is a long-standing opportunity for funding through new and innovative programming by the organization. Winners were Care Ring, Carolinas CARE Partnership, Carolina Youth Coalition, Center for Prevention Services, Charlotte Rescue Mission, Dilworth Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center Foundation, Safe Alliance and The C. W. Williams Community Health Center.
• The Renewal Grant Program focuses on previous grantees and supports its partners. Winners were BraveWorks, Care Ring, Dilworth Center, Florence Crittenton Services, Hope Community Clinic, Hope Haven, Mental Health America of Central Carolinas, Roof Above, Teen Health Connection.
