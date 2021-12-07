CHARLOTTE -- The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections opened filing for the 2022 election on Dec. 6, attracting candidates for Charlotte City Council and the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners. 

Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners (At-Large)

Democrats: Jennifer De La Jara

Republicans: Tatyana Thulien

Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners (District 5)

Democrats: Laura Meier

Republicans: N/A

Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners (District 6)

Democrats: Susan Rodriguez-McDowell

Republicans: Desiree Zapata Miller

Charlotte City Council (District 1)

Democrats: Billy Maddalon

Republicans: N/A

Charlotte City Council (District 2)

Democrats: Kendrick Cunningham

Republicans: N/A

Charlotte City Council (District 5)

Democrats: Vinroy Reid & Mark Vincent

Republicans: N/A

Charlotte City Council (District 7)

Democrats: N/A

Republicans: Ed Driggs

