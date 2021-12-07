CHARLOTTE -- The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections opened filing for the 2022 election on Dec. 6, attracting candidates for Charlotte City Council and the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners.
Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners (At-Large)
Democrats: Jennifer De La Jara
Republicans: Tatyana Thulien
Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners (District 5)
Democrats: Laura Meier
Republicans: N/A
Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners (District 6)
Democrats: Susan Rodriguez-McDowell
Republicans: Desiree Zapata Miller
Charlotte City Council (District 1)
Democrats: Billy Maddalon
Republicans: N/A
Charlotte City Council (District 2)
Democrats: Kendrick Cunningham
Republicans: N/A
Charlotte City Council (District 5)
Democrats: Vinroy Reid & Mark Vincent
Republicans: N/A
Charlotte City Council (District 7)
Democrats: N/A
Republicans: Ed Driggs
