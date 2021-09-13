MINT HILL -- Mayor Brad Simmons read the following proclamation designating Sept. 11, 2021 as 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.
9/11 NATIONAL DAY OF SERVICE AND REMEMBRANCE
WHEREAS, the United States of America was brutally attacked on our own soil on September 11, 2001 through a senseless act of terrorism; and,
WHEREAS, innocent people were killed and injured and our citizenry threatened as a result of these horrific acts; and,
WHEREAS, the death and destruction did not weaken the spirit of the American people, but instead, it united our citizenry and resulted in public and private expressions of heroism, compassion and patriotism; and,
WHEREAS, we salute those who responded to the tragic events with their courage and selfless determination, resources and skill and in some instances, their lives; WHEREAS, September 11th will never, and should never, be just another day in the hearts and minds of all Americans; and, WHEREAS, September 11, 2021 will be the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that I, Brad Simmons, by virtue of the authority vested in me as Mayor of the Town of Mint Hill, do hereby proclaim September 11, 2021, as
9/11 NATIONAL DAY OF SERVICE AND REMEMBRANCE
in the Town of Mint Hill and urge our citizens to recognize the heroism of firefighters, rescue and law enforcement personnel, military service members and the many volunteers who responded to these tragic events with courage, selfless compassion, determination and skill; and to remember the victims and innocent lives lost as a result of the tragic events on September 11, 2001.
May they forever rest in peace and abide in our memories.
Witness my hand and seal of the Town of Mint Hill on this 9th day of September, 2021.
