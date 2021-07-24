MATTHEWS – Barbara Taylor spent more than a year fleshing out the history of the area of Matthews known as Tank Town, from its beginnings in 1878 to when it became known as the Crestdale community during the 20th century.
Her research provides the foundation for the Crestdale Heritage Trail, which the Town of Matthews plans to unveil with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Aug. 12 at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 381 Crestdale Road.
The Town of Matthews obtained funding from the Z. Smith Reynolds and Community Development Block Grant to create the trail. The parks and recreation department oversaw the development of the three-mile trail that begins at the Caboose and continues through Tank Town, ending on Monroe Road, near the beginning of Four Mile Creek Trail.
Little was known about Tank Town prior to Taylor's research. She used a grant from Truliant to conduct research outside her working hours at the Matthews Heritage Museum, travel to various repositories and interview Tank Town residents.
The research became an exhibit within the Matthews Heritage Museum in February 2019.
The town approached Taylor in 2020 to see if she would use her research to write and illustrate panels to be placed throughout the Crestdale community to become the heritage trail.
Taylor worked through the year continuing to interview additional Tank Town residents in hopes of finding new photos and stories that the initial exhibit might have missed.
The trail will have 13 panels covering the history of Tank Town, its people and institutions, and its transition to the Crestdale community. Panels include: The Depot, Welcome to Crestdale, The Railroad, Matthews Chapel Presbyterian Church, Life in Tank Town, Education in Tank Town, The Boyds, Mount Moriah, The Blossom Inn, A New School for Tank Town, United House of Prayer, A Fraternity of Men, A New Forest, as well as an orientation panel with map of the trail.
More information on Crestdale is on display at a newly installed exhibit at Matthews Town Hall as well as an enlarged exhibit at the Matthews Heritage Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.