MATTHEWS – The construction document design phase of Matthews Veterans Memorial Park is about 90% done. according to Parks & Recreation Director Corey King.
Some of the enhancements being made to the park include columns at entry points, fencing along the northern edge of the site, an expanded patio area and educational panels.
The parks and recreation and veterans advisory committees are still working on the content for the educational panels, King said. The installation of the panels will be removed from the initial project and contracted out as its own project.
The project will soon enter the public bid process. Town staff will present bids to the board for their review.
King said staff is evaluating the best time to start construction. It could start as early as June or be likely in early August, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.