MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews will contract with Carolina Cajun Concrete to add a sidewalk to North Ames Street.
The firm will build a six-foot wide sidewalk with an eight-foot planting strip along 400 feet of North Ames Street, starting at the corner of West Matthews Street. The project includes widening the sidewalk at the corner to create a plaza as well as adding a knee wall that will wrap around the plaza.
The town is paying for the project through $240,000 in the Community Development Block Grant funding.
