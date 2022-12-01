MATTHEWS – Matthews United Methodist Church has released a schedule of Christmas events and services.
Community Drive-In Movie – Matthews United Methodist invites the community to a free drive-in movie featuring “Home Alone.” Enjoy a free hot chocolate and popcorn.
Sunday, Dec. 4, 6-8 p.m.
Melody Makers Community Christmas Concert – Matthews UMC Concert Series Presents: Melody Makers Community Choir Christmas Concert held in the sanctuary.
Tuesday, Dec. 6, 11 a.m.
Maginificat Christmas Concert – Matthews UMC Sanctuary Choir & Orchestra presents Magnificat, a musical setting of the biblical canticle by John Rutter. Listen to the music in the sanctuary.
Sunday, Dec. 11, 6 p.m.
Children’s Nativity Worship Services – Matthews United Methodist holds a special service to celebrate the Savior’s birth as children show their version of the Nativity with costumes, scenery and music.
Sunday, Dec. 18, 8:15, 9:30 & and 11 a.m.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Services At Matthews United Methodist
2 & 4 p.m. Kids & Family Acoustic Worship in The Gym
6 p.m. Contemporary with Praise Band
7:30 p.m. Service in Spanish in the Gym
9 p.m. Traditional with Sanctuary Choir
Matthews United Methodist Church is located at 801 S. Trade St.
On the web: MatthewsUMC.org
