MATTHEWS – Matthews United Methodist Church will hold a forum to discuss its role in helping those affected by mental illness as well as what people affected by mental illness need from a faith community.
These are some of the topics that will be discussed in the program, “Transforming Minds: The Role of the Church in Mental Illness.” at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at Matthews United Methodist Church, 801 S. Trade St.
Dr. Todd Clark, vice president of operations at Monarch, serves as the chief administrative officer of Minds Renewed, a North Carolina-based consortium of mental health, clergy and professionals from across the country.
His presentation, “What is Mental Illness and How are Other Churches Around the Country Helping,” will include a discussion of mental illness from a biblical and scientific perspective.
Following Clark’s presentation, mental health providers from the community will join him for a panel discussion with the following:
• Dr. Gina Duncan, psychiatrist at Eastover Psychological and Psychiatric Group;
• Rev. Tony Marciano, president/CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission;
• Dr. Robert Dodd, Level Ground Christian Counseling; and
• Allycia Brown, AR Brown Life Consulting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.