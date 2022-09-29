MATTHEWS – Matthews United Methodist Church will host the second annual Mental Health Symposium.
The event, “There’s Hope: The Church and Mental Health,” starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 in The Commons at Matthews UMC, 801 S. Trade St.
Experts at the symposium include:
• Dr. Warren Kinghorn, associate professor of psychiatry at Duke University, co-director of the Theology, Medicine & Culture Initiative at Duke Divinity School, and professor of the practice of pastoral and moral theology;
• Dr. Gina Duncan, psychiatrist with Eastover Psychological & Psychiatric Group in Ballantyne and a Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association.
• Todd Clark, chief administrative officer for Minds Renewed, a North Carolina-based consortium of mental health professionals from across the country.
On the web: MatthewsUMC.org
