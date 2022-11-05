MATTHEWS – The United Women in Faith at Matthews United Methodist Church and Matthews HELP Center will host an Arts and Crafts Extravaganza featuring Christmas gifts from 55 vendors.
Buyers will find a wide selection of crafts, unique gifts and handmade treasures for sale. Desserts from the bake sale will be available. The church’s Christmas Café will be open.
The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 at Matthews United Methodist, 801 S. Trade St. Visit MatthewsArtsandCrafts.org for details.
