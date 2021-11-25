MATTHEWS – Matthews United Methodist Church will hold a special service to celebrate the Savior's birth as children show their version of the Nativity with costumes, scenery and music.
The children's Nativity services will be held Dec. 19 at 8:15, 9:30 and 11 a.m. at the church, 801 S. Trade St.
Matthews UMC will hold Candlelight Christmas Eve Services Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. (children and family in the gym), 6 p.m. (contemporary in the sanctuary), 7:30 p.m. (CCH in Espanol in the gym), 9 p.m. (traditional in the sanctuary) and (6 and 9 p.m. (in-person and livestream).
Visit www.matthewsumc.org or call 704-847-6261 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.