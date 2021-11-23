MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department seized a handgun, four pounds of marijuana and $3,000 in cash during a traffic stop at 10:41 p.m. Nov. 14 on East Independence Boulevard.
Nicholas Andrew Alexander, 23, of Matthews, was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed gun, felony possession of marijuana (schedule VI), maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance and possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana.
The patrol officer pulled over the vehicle for speeding.
