MATTHEWS – Town Manager Becky Hawke will present her recommended budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year during a special commissioners meeting at 5:30 p.m. May 8 at town hall.
Hawke gave commissioners a budget preview during their April 21 and 22 planning conference.
One of the biggest takeaways from that outing was Hawke recommending a tax rate of $0.275/$100 tax rate, lower than the current tax rate of $0.295/$100 but higher than the $0.2269/$100 needed for a revenue neutral rate in conjunction with higher property values from the Mecklenburg County revaluation.
Commissioners will reconvene at 7 p.m. for their regularly scheduled meeting. Toward the end of the meeting, Mary Claire Earnhardt, of Martin Starnes & Associates CPAs, will present audit findings for 2022. Spoiler alert: The audit came back clean.
Development hearings and decisions
The meeting has the potential to be heavy in development actions.
Commissioners will hold public hearings on these projects:
• Rezoning 1205 East John Street for up to 240,000 square feet of office, retail, restaurant and other commercial uses; up to 150 hotel rooms; up to 130 one-family attached dwelling units; up to 285 multi-family dwelling units.
• Rezoning 1718 Matthews-Mint Hill Road to develop four townhomes.
• Rezoning 2116 E. John Street to develop an office building.
• Rezoning 11350 Brigman Road to build a mixed-use development.
• Text amendment to decrease side yard setbacks and allow more than one entrance for duplexes in the Crestdale Conversation zoning district.
Some of the items up for decision include:
• Rezone 200 acres that may become an advanced manufacturing campus and public safety training center. Hendrick Automotive and Central Piedmont Community College are partnering on the project.
• A text amendment that removes the residential-to-commercial ratio in the Entertainment Overlay District.
• NRP Group wants to rezone 11350 Brigman Road to Entertainment District zoning to build a mixed-use development.
• Rehoboth Eritrean Church needs a variance to build a new sanctuary for a specific size.
• Matchpoint Sports is requesting coverings for three outdoor courts for year-round play at 2110 Pleasant Plains Road.
