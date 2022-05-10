MATTHEWS – Town Manager Becky Hawke has recommended a $28.5 million general fund budget for next fiscal year that does not include tax increases. The tax rate will remain at 29.5 cents per $100 valuation.
Commissioners approved a 26.4 million budget last year, but that has since increased to $30.5 million, according to Hawke.
Hawke presented her proposal to town commissioners prior to their May 9 meeting, which includes a 7% cost of living increase for employees, purchase of public safety equipment and vehicles, three new full-time positions and software to improve efficiency.
Hawke said increased sales and property tax revenues were among factors allowing the town to operate without a tax hike. She is projecting a 5% increase in sales tax revenue and a 3.5% increase in property tax revenue from natural growth.
“Overall we saw really flat or very small increases to operational expenses for next year, which was helping us keep costs contained as much as possible,” Hawke said.
Hawke also shared budget pressures, including increases in state health plan insurance premiums and retirement contributions.
But the biggest needle-move, she said, involved an 8.4% increase in inflation at a time when the town lacks competitiveness in its pay scale. That’s where the 7% cost of living increase comes into play.
The budget increases part-time temporary pay from $10 per hour to $13 per hour in hopes of improving recruiting and retention. The town will move from providing uncertified volunteers with stipends to more of a part-time pay structure, which would pay them a more competitive rate.
The pay scale may move even further in January following a pay and classification study late summer or early fall.
“I think it’s a step in the right direction for the folks who are committed to Matthews but it is hard to keep them when our neighbors are paying a lot more,” Fire Chief Rob Kinniburgh said.
Commissioners Gina Hoover and Ken McCool don’t think part-time staff is getting paid enough.
“I think we need to seriously consider raising this,” Hoover said. “You can go to QuikTrip and make $19 an hour. This is outrageous .I don’t know how we can work it, but it’s got to go up in my view.”
Commissioner Mark Tofano described the figure assigned to salaries as a placeholder and the town can increase them at any point.
The budget adds an assistant human resources director and moves the communications coordinator and special events assistant to full-time positions.
Hawke said the budget invests in public safety. Aside from part-time pay for volunteers, some of the additions include nine police vehicles, new body and in-car dash cameras, town-issued cell phones to patrol officers and police crash reconstruction software.
Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the budget later this month. They will vote on it next month.
