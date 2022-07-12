MATTHEWS – Josh Burnett stopped a man from jumping off a bridge June 6 at Pleasant Plains Road and I-485 to earn Officer of the Quarter honors from the Matthews Police Department.
Burnett saw the man standing against the guard rail at I-485. As the officer approached, the man was crying. Burnett introduced himself by his first name and tried to talk him down.
At one point, the distressed man said he couldn’t live anymore and began to walk toward the part of the railing suspended above a construction site. Burnett was able to move slowly toward him and managed to get his arm around him to escort him away from the railing. They sat and talked until Medic arrived.
“Officer Burnett’s quick action saved the life of that individual on that bridge and allowed him to get the help he needed,” read Sandra Conway from the nomination of Sgt. Lance Paugh.
Conway serves as executive director of the Matthews HELP Center. She also is a member of the Rotary Club of Matthews, which partners with the Matthews Police Department to recognize the Officer of the Quarter program.
Conway thanked Burnett for saving that man’s life, noting she had seen on the news examples of folks who actually jumped.
Burnett said he has run into the same gentleman twice since that day on the bridge and he is doing much better.
“I actually pulled him over for speeding,” Burnett said. “I couldn’t give him a ticket. We had a good conversation and he was able to go to work.”
Conway said Burnett’s nomination is consistent with other Officer of the Quarter recipients. Officers are not just going above and beyond, but they are wearing many different hats, such as that of mentor, teacher and social worker, she said.
“He doesn’t do it for the accolades or the awards,” Police Chief Clark Pennington said. “He does it because he loves the town of Matthews. I think that’s the greatest thing about the Matthews Police Department. Those that walk around in this uniform and wear this badge, we’re representing a town that we love.”
