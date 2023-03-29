MATTHEWS – The Festival of India is returning to downtown Matthews this year.
The India Association of Charlotte moved its 26th annual festival last year from Charlotte to Matthews. The event did so well, it is returning April 29 from noon to 5 p.m. at Stumptown Park, 120 South Trade St. The event will showcase Indian culture, including dance, food, shopping and children's activities.
The Town of Matthews is an official partner for the event, which is also receiving funding from the Arts & Science Council Charlotte. It's one of several events included in the Town of Matthews 2023 calendar.
Matthews plans to close street parking on South Trade Street on April 28. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 29, South Trade Street from John to McDowell streets will be closed as well as some of Sadie Drive.
The town will communicate detours to the public via the website, social media and other means.
“We are satisfied with their plans as developed and submitted with no specific or unordinary safety concerns,” Sgt. Brandon McWhirter, of the Matthews Police Department, wrote to Town Manager Becky Hawke in a March 8 memo.
