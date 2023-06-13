MATTHEWS – Kenneth “K.D.” Williams will be leaving his role as interim police chief on June 21, according to Town Manager Becky Hawke.
The 28-year veteran of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department joined the Matthews Police Department on Sept. 12, 2022 as the town searched for a permanent replacement for Clark Pennington. Pennington unceremoniously left MPD on Aug. 26, 2022, after more than three and a half years as chief.
Hawke hired Williams after revealing to the public that the town released inaccurate crime statistics from 2018 to 2022. The town learned that the MPD designated cases as "closed by other means," which inflated the agency’s cleared case rate.
“Chief KD Williams came to us last September during a time of transition for the town,” Hawke said. “He had a lot to come in and assess and help make sure things were where we wanted them to be.”
Williams brought much experience to the role, having worked in internal affairs, special investigations and administration with CMPD. Hawke credited Williams for working with the staff to continue building a great department.
“Interim chiefs sometimes are just there to sort of keep the wheels on the bus but he did that but then also brought forward some new initiatives, got some new programs approved that we know are really going to set the department up for success for a very long time,” Hawke said.
The town recognized Williams during the June 12 board of commissioners meeting.
Mayor John Higdon said the town appreciated Williams joining the Matthews Police Department at a time of high strife and turning things around.
Williams thanked Hawke for giving him the opportunity to serve with a lot of great people.
“I truly enjoyed my time here,” Williams said. “Made some good friends and got to meet a lot of the community. I’m just really impressed with this department and the way they operate and the way they earned the respect of the community. I’m just happy to be able to spend some time with them.”
Hawke said the town will have a new chief “in fairly short order.”
