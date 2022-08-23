MATTHEWS – Town commissioners passed a resolution Aug. 23 that urges the community to protect migrating birds by turning off non-essential lighting. The town has also committed to turning off non-essential lighting at its buildings.
The resolution was brought forward by the Matthews Environmental Advisory Committee. Commissioner Renee Garner credited Debbie Foster of the Mecklenburg Audubon Society with bringing the issue to leaders’ attention.
The resolution is as follows:
Town Of Matthews and Mecklenburg Audubon Society resolution on reducing window/bird collisions
WHEREAS, Matthews strives to become a “global leader in environmental sustainability, balancing economic growth with preserving our natural resources”; and
WHEREAS, light pollution of the airspace is a growing threat to nocturnally migrating birds resulting in collision induced fatalities, disrupted orientation, and suboptimal habitat selection; and WHEREAS, 536 bird fatalities were recorded by the Mecklenburg Audubon Society volunteers in the downtown area of Charlotte over a multi-season collection period; and
WHEREAS, over 100 Chimney Swifts, not included in the aforementioned collection period, were killed in Mecklenburg County in a single incident in 2019; and
WHEREAS, the Charlotte area produces 384.2 W/cm2 of light pollution, a statistic that helped name the Charlotte area the worst city in the U.S. for stargazing in 2021; and
WHEREAS, a “Lights out Matthews Campaign” would reduce light pollution, prevent avian collisions with structures of all types, and save money by way of reduced energy use and resulting carbon footprint.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Commissioners of the Town of Matthews:
1. Urges all residents and business owners to help protect birds by turning off all non-essential lighting during critical bird migration periods (March 15 through May 30 and September 10 through November 30 annually); and
2. Will implement a “Lights Out Policy” for all non-essential lighting at all Town building locations at all times, and especially during the stated periods of bird migration.
Adopted the 22nd day of August, 2022.
