MATTHEWS – The Matthews Board of Commissioners recently voted to allocate money to five nonprofits.
Commissioners approved funding for Matthews Alive ($60,000), Matthews Historical Foundation ($40,000), Arts & Science Council ($35,000), Matthews Chamber of Commerce ($15,000) and Levine Senior Center ($5,000).
Commissioners recused themselves from votes involving boards they serve.
Commissioners Mark Tofano and Gina Hoover asked questions pertaining to transparency and how these nonprofits spend their allocations from the town. Commissioner Renee Garner suggested they have a conversation at some point about how nonprofits that receive funding from the town align with the direction Matthews is heading.
Commissioners also approved $89,561 in tourism grants to be distributed at a later time.
