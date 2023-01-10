MATTHEWS – Town Manager Becky Hawke says the reclassification of employee salaries approved by commissioners Jan. 9 puts Matthews just behind Charlotte and Mecklenburg County for front-line positions.
David Hill, of Piedmont Triad Regional Council of Governments, studied the town’s pay and benefits in June. Hill recommended Matthews move its pay classifications to 80% of the Charlotte market to be more competitive. Town leaders unanimously approved the recommendation.
“This is really about trying to position the town to be an employer of choice,” Hawke said. “We want people who are interested in working for the Town of Matthews to look at us first if they are interested in working in the region.”
Hawke said the move is also about ensuring current employees feel they are getting paid fairly for their work.
The pay reclassification moves the minimum annual full-time salary to $40,560 (or $19.50 an hour). Hawke said about 87% of the town’s 134 full time employees work within the police, fire and public works departments.
“I see this almost purely as a public safety issue,” Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool said. “A majority of our employees are police and firefighters, so if we underpay them, we can not retain them or even recruit them. Doing this will in turn make our town safer.”
Commissioner Larry Whitley, a former law enforcement officer, said he does not want to lose quality officers to the Union County Sheriff’s Office or Stallings Police Department.
“I think the citizens of the Town of Matthews understand what’s at stake here and they want to be safe,” Whitley said.
Concern about tax implications
Commissioners Mark Tofano and Gina Hoover voted to approve the recommendation but they asked about the potential of restricting pay upgrades for specific employees.
Hawke told commissioners that the town had the flexibility to cover the implementation of the reclassification for the remainder of the fiscal year. But using projections from Mecklenburg County, she expects an effective tax increase of 3 cents per $100 for the next fiscal year. Someone who owns a $400,000 home, for example, would pay an additional $120 a year in taxes or $10 a month.
“We’re looking at a substantial tax burden increase to the public in the fiscal year 2024,” Tofano said. “Having said that, I am totally all for implementing this plan for police and fire; however, I would like to ask if there was any possibility that we could separate police, fire and medic from the other employees of the town for consideration of this plan.”
Hawke said the town has had issues recruiting and retaining staff beyond first-responders, specifically mentioning the challenges of finding a senior finance specialist. She also said the savings from restricting the reclassification to police and fire would be negligible.
Hoover said she would support an even greater increase for police and fire but in the corporate world, not everyone gets a raise.
“It is a little bit demoralizing to say that one department deserves a reclassification over any other department because they are working in sync with each other to get the work done when we have emergencies,” Commissioner Renee Garner said. “It’s an amazing thing to watch.”
Mayor John Higdon pointed to numbers shared by town staff that 73% of the town’s full-time employees make less than 80% of the area median income for a Mecklenburg County of three. He said salaries are very reasonable and not exorbitant.
Higdon also shared that other towns are likely to adjust their salaries, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.