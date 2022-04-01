MATTHEWS – The town will soon begin installing artwork for its first outdoor sculpture gallery in downtown.
Five artists have loaned their sculptures for display over the next year in exchange for a $500 stipend.
Artists and their work are as follows:
• “Conceive” by Adam Walls will go on the left flower garden at Matthews Town Hall.
• “Maquina de Juguetes” by Nico Amortegui will go on the planter at Pizza Peel on Trade Street.
• “Milk Can Bouquet” by Jeff Crane will go at the corner of Trade and Charles streets.
• “Translunar Paradise” by Charles Pillkey will go in front of the Matthews Community Center.
• “Plato’s Dream” by Charles Pillkey will go at the greenway entrance on South Trade Street.
Sculptures had to be able to survive the outdoors and public interaction to be considered, according to cultural recreation manager Melissa Johnson. They also had to be void of sharp edges or pieces.
The pieces were approved by the Matthews Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resource Department Advisory Committee and town commissioners.
“I think it’s great,” Mayor John Higdon said during the March 28 town commissioners meeting. “I really like the idea that the pieces will be rotated on an annual basis. It just keeps it fresh and new things to look at.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.