MATTHEWS – Finance Director Teresa Fulk told town commissioners June 26 that Matthews saw year-over-year increases in May of sales tax, recreation fees and prepared food and drink tax revenues.
“People are coming to Matthews and spending their money in Matthews, which is what we want people to do and continue to do,” Fulk said.
The town collected nearly $26,186,084 in general fund operating revenues through May, which include $16,333,133 in property taxes, $4,244,915 in local option sales tax, $34,899 in permits and fees, and $738,583 in recreation revenues.
Fulk reported the general fund was operating at a $4,828,601 surplus compared to a $4,861,594 surplus at this time last year.
“Local option sales taxes are 19.87% higher year over year, which is still amazing to me that they are still climbing at that rate,” Fulk told commissioners. “I will gladly take it any day.”
Matthews also collected $1,805,299 in tourism fund operating revenues, including $403,609 in occupancy tax, $1,264,000 in prepared food and beverage tax and $136,194 in rental car tax. The tourism fund showed a $1,085,052 surplus compared to a $540,591 surplus at this time last year.
Fulk attributes the increase in tourism fund revenues to an increase in prepared food and beverage tax.
Fulk said recreation revenues were also up 31.15% year over year.
“I think it is really a sign that people are back out and doing things they love to do,” Fulk said. “A lot of people are coming out and taking advantage of the parks and rec programs and enjoying the things that are going on.”
She also noted how occupancy taxes were up 3.07% year over year and rental car taxes increased 7.4% year over year.
Mayor John Higdon said he saw more attending the previous week’s farmers market than he had ever seen.
“It was shoulder to shoulder,” Higdon said. “It was packed. I couldn't believe it. It was fantastic. People are definitely getting out a lot more and taking advantage of what we have to offer.
